Another Fine Performance by Jackson Browne at Home: “Giving That Heaven Away”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Giving That Heaven Away” live from home with Val McCallum and Jeff Young.

From his album “Time the Conqueror.” Click here to listen: hyperurl.co

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith



Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

TikTok tiktok.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com



Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #GivingThatHeavenAway #LivePerformance

LYRICS

Pretty Nova, one year over

Legal age of consent

In the flower of sweet youth our

Days of heaven were spent

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Rock ‘n’ Roll, and freeing your soul, and

Giving that heaven away

I’m looking ‘round for that sixties sound -

Those days are gone

And all us acid dropping, world stopping, be bopping

Freaks are just hanging on

Little Nova, did you have to show the

Whole world how to rebel?

Standing there with your long brown hair

Like a cool breeze blowing through hell

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Back in those days we all were so crazy

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Oooooooh

Giving that heaven away

Seems like the whole world’s at a fire sale

But I might be wrong

With all the home shopping,

Bling bling and hip hopping

Maybe it’s just going strong

But hey now Nova, we both know the

Ones who’re always making it pay

Well any fool can sell a jewel

But an angel will give it away

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Oooooooh I’m going go down singing

And giving that heaven away

Where did the day go in that Winnebago?

The two of us hot as a stove

Fools for pleasure, digging for treasure

Down in that Black Oak grove

Giving that heaven away

Giving that heaven away

Oooooooh

Giving that heaven away

Written by Jackson Browne

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)

Publishing administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP