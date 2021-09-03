Another Fine Performance by Jackson Browne at Home: “Giving That Heaven Away”
Jackson Browne performs “Giving That Heaven Away” live from home with Val McCallum and Jeff Young.
From his album “Time the Conqueror.” Click here to listen: hyperurl.co
Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith
LYRICS
Pretty Nova, one year over
Legal age of consent
In the flower of sweet youth our
Days of heaven were spent
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Rock ‘n’ Roll, and freeing your soul, and
Giving that heaven away
I’m looking ‘round for that sixties sound -
Those days are gone
And all us acid dropping, world stopping, be bopping
Freaks are just hanging on
Little Nova, did you have to show the
Whole world how to rebel?
Standing there with your long brown hair
Like a cool breeze blowing through hell
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Back in those days we all were so crazy
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Oooooooh
Giving that heaven away
Seems like the whole world’s at a fire sale
But I might be wrong
With all the home shopping,
Bling bling and hip hopping
Maybe it’s just going strong
But hey now Nova, we both know the
Ones who’re always making it pay
Well any fool can sell a jewel
But an angel will give it away
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Oooooooh I’m going go down singing
And giving that heaven away
Where did the day go in that Winnebago?
The two of us hot as a stove
Fools for pleasure, digging for treasure
Down in that Black Oak grove
Giving that heaven away
Giving that heaven away
Oooooooh
Giving that heaven away
Written by Jackson Browne
(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)
Publishing administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP