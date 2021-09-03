 

Simply Amazing: Antoine Boyer: Scarlatti Sonata K386 on My Homemade Guitar

1
Music • Views: 116

YouTube

It took me 7 years to build this classical guitar following the great advices of the luthier Yohan Cholet. Starting in 2012 I was expecting to finish it the following year… Life isn’t always what we expect and that’s for the best ! These 7 years were such an amazing adventure having time with Yohan and his family. And that’s surely the most beautiful part of the guitar !

Cedar top - Indian rosewood body - Walnut neck

This great transcription for solo guitar is by Gérard Abiton - productionsdoz.com

Patreon : patreon.com
Solo album “Caméléon Waltz” : fanlink.to
Instagram : instagram.com
Facebook : facebook.com
Website : antoineboyermusic.com

