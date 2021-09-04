 

Steve Hackett’s Epic New Music Video: “Natalia”

STEVE HACKETT - Natalia (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Taken from the new album ‘Surrender of Silence’, Out September 10th, 2021
Surrender of Silence is released on 10th September 2021 as a Limited Edition CD+Blu-ray Mediabook in hardcover slipcase, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-Booklet and Digital Album via Inside Out Music.

Animation by Miles Skarin
Video Produced by Crystal Spotlight

