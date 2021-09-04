Steve Hackett’s Epic New Music Video: “Natalia”
STEVE HACKETT - Natalia (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Taken from the new album ‘Surrender of Silence’, Out September 10th, 2021
Pre-Order the album here: stevehackett.lnk.to
Surrender of Silence is released on 10th September 2021 as a Limited Edition CD+Blu-ray Mediabook in hardcover slipcase, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-Booklet and Digital Album via Inside Out Music.
Animation by Miles Skarin
Video Produced by Crystal Spotlight
Follow InsideOutMusic here:
insideoutmusic.com
facebook.com
Shop:
EU: insideoutshop.de
US: insideoutmusic.store
Twitter:
EU: @insideouteu
US: twitter.com
Spotify Prog Rock Essentials Playlist: open.spotify.com
Spotify Prog Metal Essentials Playlist: open.spotify.com