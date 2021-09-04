Steve Hackett’s Epic New Music Video: “Natalia”

YouTube

STEVE HACKETT - Natalia (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Taken from the new album ‘Surrender of Silence’, Out September 10th, 2021

Pre-Order the album here: stevehackett.lnk.to

Surrender of Silence is released on 10th September 2021 as a Limited Edition CD+Blu-ray Mediabook in hardcover slipcase, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-Booklet and Digital Album via Inside Out Music.

Animation by Miles Skarin

Video Produced by Crystal Spotlight

Follow InsideOutMusic here:

insideoutmusic.com

facebook.com

Shop:

EU: insideoutshop.de

US: insideoutmusic.store

Twitter:

EU: @insideouteu

US: twitter.com

Spotify Prog Rock Essentials Playlist: open.spotify.com

Spotify Prog Metal Essentials Playlist: open.spotify.com