Justin Johnson Plays Down ‘n Dirty Delta Blues on the Weissenborn Lap Slide Guitar
There’s something about the lonesome sound of Delta Blues slide guitar that always soothes my soul and puts me in that peaceful, meditative state of mind. I hope you feel as good listening to it as I do playing it for ya!
TUNING:
Open F: C-F-C-F-A-C
GEAR:
• @Emerald Guitars “Solace” Weissenborn-Style Lap Steel
• @Justin Johnson Signature Ceramic Slide
• @TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik TF 51 Tube Microphone
• CEntrance R4R Mixerface Mobile Recording Interface
