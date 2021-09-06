Amazing Solo Acoustic Guitar Tour De Force: Jon Gomm, “Swallow You Whole”

YouTube

This song is weird. It’s my attempt at the calm frenzy and cold warmth of Drum & Bass. The lyrics are about being consumed by need. This music captures how weird I feel, all of the time. Always somehow chasing and fleeing at the same time.

Guitar Tab from jongomm.com - It comes with detailed performance notes all written by me. A complete instruction manual for this guitar tapping extravaganza.

From the album The Faintest Idea. Stream, buy CD/Vinyl/Deluxe Edition book at jongomm.lnk.to

Played on my Ibanez JGM10 guitar: jongomm.com