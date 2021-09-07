 

Tina Guo: “Moonhearts in Space” (Ft. Serj Tankian)

139
Music • Views: 1,029

YouTube

From the album DIES IRAE (2021)
► Buy/Stream MOONHEARTS IN SPACE here: tinaguo.lnk.to
► Buy/Stream DIES IRAE here: tinaguo.lnk.to

P A T R E O N ➜ patreon.com
F A C E B O O K ➜ facebook.com
I N S T A G R A M ➜ instagram.com
T W I T T E R ➜ @tinaguo
W E B S I T E ➜ tinaguo.com
T I K T O K ➜ tiktok.com
W E B S I T E ➜ tinaguo.com

🎻My Custom Cellos, Bows, and Pickup: tinaguostrings.com
🎻My Favorite Things: amazon.com
💿 Physical Albums & Merch: tinaguo.ecrater.com
🎵Spotify playlist: open.spotify.com
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Business Inquiries: Office@TinaGuo.com
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

LYRICS:

I want to know
where you go
To your home
That we all live in space

We need to find
A new way to survive
And we look up at you
But we’re all in space,

A hand in the hour of need,
An hour in the need of a drink,
A drink in the body of an addict,
An addict in the body of a child’s mind,
A child’s mind in the need of a father,

Spinning varieties of psycho plastic nonchalant
Star glazers at best.
A cello, a tangerine field
Engulfed by fire,

You were undressed
With your lies I confess,
But I don’t want to know,
Cause we’re going to space,

Children, let’s pretend
We can see everything
But we can’t,
I can make the pain go away,
No you can’t !

Going to space….

We need to find
That one thing that defines
What we are to this place
Yet we’re going to space,
Going to space,
Stay in our place,
We’re going to space,
Staying in our place
Going to space
We erase the past,
We erase our mask,

Our fate isn’t determined
By humanity,
Our fate is determined
By depravity.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Evangelicals and the Limits of Evangelical EmpathyLink to the article at: alternet.org She writes of her own experience where she turned against evangelicals. Here are the critical paragraphs to think about. And this will bring me to the ongoing evangelical moral panic over exvangelicals, those who ...
JOE 🥓
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 133 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
How Did the United States Treat the Creator of…The SaintJust a reminder of how one Leslie Charteris was treated by the Chinese Exclusion Act…and California’s anti-Chinese laws. Just in case you didn’t know, Leslie Charteris was the creator of this literary figure… Charteris himself wasn’t far removed from his ...
JOE 🥓
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210829One of the solar panels went bad. 10 months.Good thing we built our solar distribution wall with all the meters and stuff.Still took several weeks to figure it out. A week of emails with the company and they're sending a ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 481 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210822our lawn tractor is in the shop so that limited us a bit. we put up the right side of the fence that will screen in the a/c. it went fast.then we took the old trellis frames out leaving the ...
Dangerman
2 weeks ago
Views: 728 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •