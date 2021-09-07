Tina Guo: “Moonhearts in Space” (Ft. Serj Tankian)

YouTube

From the album DIES IRAE (2021)

LYRICS:

I want to know

where you go

To your home

That we all live in space

We need to find

A new way to survive

And we look up at you

But we’re all in space,

A hand in the hour of need,

An hour in the need of a drink,

A drink in the body of an addict,

An addict in the body of a child’s mind,

A child’s mind in the need of a father,

Spinning varieties of psycho plastic nonchalant

Star glazers at best.

A cello, a tangerine field

Engulfed by fire,

You were undressed

With your lies I confess,

But I don’t want to know,

Cause we’re going to space,

Children, let’s pretend

We can see everything

But we can’t,

I can make the pain go away,

No you can’t !

Going to space….

We need to find

That one thing that defines

What we are to this place

Yet we’re going to space,

Going to space,

Stay in our place,

We’re going to space,

Staying in our place

Going to space

We erase the past,

We erase our mask,

Our fate isn’t determined

By humanity,

Our fate is determined

By depravity.

