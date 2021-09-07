The Bob Cesca Podcast: Everything Tastes Better on a Ritz
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Everything Tastes Better On A Ritz — [Explicit Language] Bob’s last visit to NYC before 9/11. Buzz’s news coverage from New York on 9/11. Someone should sue Greg Abbott for the child COVID deaths. George Carlin on Republicans and abortion. Merrick Garland intends to fight back against the Texas abortion ban. Tele-abortions. Former Florida House Speaker calls women “host bodies.” The Lincoln Project’s ivermectin commercial parody. Alex Jones says he has COVID. Those football crowds over the weekend. Fauci on the stadiums. With Buzz Burbank. And music by The Husht and The Bitter Elegance, and more!