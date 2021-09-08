The Bob Cesca Interview: Eric Boehlert
Politics • Views: 177
Eric Boehlert Returns — [Explicit Language] Eric Boehlert returns to the show to talk about the press coverage of the Biden administration, and why the news media continues to overcorrect for this myth of a liberal media bias. By the way, you might know Eric from his weekly appearances on the Stephanie Miller Show, or his work for Media Matters back in the day, or from his newsletter: Pressrun.Media. Follow Eric on Twitter. Meantime – if you can, please help support this show by subscribing to our bonus content at bobcescashow.com.