 

The Bob Cesca Interview: Eric Boehlert

3
Politics • Views: 177

MP3 Audio

Eric Boehlert Returns — [Explicit Language] Eric Boehlert returns to the show to talk about the press coverage of the Biden administration, and why the news media continues to overcorrect for this myth of a liberal media bias. By the way, you might know Eric from his weekly appearances on the Stephanie Miller Show, or his work for Media Matters back in the day, or from his newsletter: Pressrun.Media. Follow Eric on Twitter. Meantime – if you can, please help support this show by subscribing to our bonus content at bobcescashow.com.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210905Not having that third solar panel for 3 weeks, it’s clear now that we definitely needed the upgrade when we decided in November. 3 puts us over the top of more electricity than consumption. Still no ETA so we turned ...
Dangerman
5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 60 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Evangelicals and the Limits of Evangelical EmpathyLink to the article at: alternet.org She writes of her own experience where she turned against evangelicals. Here are the critical paragraphs to think about. And this will bring me to the ongoing evangelical moral panic over exvangelicals, those who ...
JOE 🥓
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
How Did the United States Treat the Creator of…The SaintJust a reminder of how one Leslie Charteris was treated by the Chinese Exclusion Act…and California’s anti-Chinese laws. Just in case you didn’t know, Leslie Charteris was the creator of this literary figure… Charteris himself wasn’t far removed from his ...
JOE 🥓
3 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 334 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210829One of the solar panels went bad. 10 months.Good thing we built our solar distribution wall with all the meters and stuff.Still took several weeks to figure it out. A week of emails with the company and they're sending a ...
Dangerman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 538 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210822our lawn tractor is in the shop so that limited us a bit. we put up the right side of the fence that will screen in the a/c. it went fast.then we took the old trellis frames out leaving the ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 772 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •