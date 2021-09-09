The Bob Cesca Podcast: Rage Room
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Rage Room — [Explicit Content] It’s Buzz and Jody on the show today as Buzz fills in for TRex. A correction from Tuesday’s show. Howard Stern has the right idea about freedom and COVID. Children now represent 26% of COVID cases nationwide. Biden announces vaccine mandate for federal workers. Ivermectin study might show fertility issues in men. Three cheers for Patton Oswalt. The latest on the Mu variant. Copycat states duplicating the Texas abortion ban. A fascinating post about body autonomy. With music by If By Whiskey and The Metal Byrds, and more!