 

New Music From Pat Metheny: “It Starts When We Disappear”

The new Pat Metheny album takes off with a Metheny composition called “It Starts When We Disappear.” Now available everywhere: patmetheny.lnk.to

The new album “Side-Eye - NYC (V1- IV)” is now available everywhere: patmetheny.lnk.to
Pat Metheny will tour with his “Side Eye-Trio” at least until end of 2022.

