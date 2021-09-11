New Music From Pat Metheny: “It Starts When We Disappear”

YouTube

The new Pat Metheny album takes off with a Metheny composition called “It Starts When We Disappear.” Now available everywhere: patmetheny.lnk.to

The new album “Side-Eye - NYC (V1- IV)” is now available everywhere: patmetheny.lnk.to

Pat Metheny will tour with his “Side Eye-Trio” at least until end of 2022.

Follow Pat Metheny on

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @PatMetheny

Instagram: instagram.com

Website: patmetheny.com

YouTube: youtube.com

Listen to Pat Metheny on

Amazon Music: amazon.com…

Spotify: spoti.fi

Apple Music: apple.co

Deezer: deezer.com