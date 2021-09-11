 

Bleachers Live: “Don’t Go Dark”

69
Music • Views: 1,255

YouTube

Bleachers - Don’t Go Dark (Live)
Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night // The New Album Out Now!
Listen Here // smarturl.it

‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ Tour - Tickets now on sale // bleachersmusic.com

Watch more from BLEACHERS ON THE ROOF - Live at Electric Lady //
smarturl.it
Watch the official video for “Chinatown” //
smarturl.it
Watch the live video for “How Dare You Want More” //
smarturl.it
Watch the official video for “Stop Making This Hurt” //
smarturl.it

Subscribe to Bleachers’ channel for more videos // smarturl.it

Guitar and Keys - Mikey Freedom Hart
Percussion and Bells - Mike Riddleberger
Sax and Keys - Evan Smith
Sax and Keys - Zem Audu

Produced by Sarah Brennan Kolb
Directed by Bill Benz
Director of Photography - Minka Farthing Kohl
Gaffer - Omar Nasr
AC - Jasmine Chang

____

“Don’t Go Dark”

what are you gonna ride for no one at all?
hey are you gonna cry on demand just to get your number called?
oh baby i know gone i know gone i know out of this world
‘cause i’ve slept in my bed alone next to my girl
so do what you want just don’t go dark on me

‘cause you run run run
run with the wild
then you cry on my shoulder like a little child
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you’re waitin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’
it’s the same party trick you’re a dream until you’re running
do what you want just don’t go dark on me

run run run
run with the wild
you always run run run
run with the wild

i dream a little dream she’s not out of it
then i watch her take another pill, take another pic, then flip another switch
and now she’s gone now she’s gone she’s out of this world
it’s like california dreamin’ got the best of my girl
so do what you want just take your sights off of me

‘cause you run run run
run with the wild
then you cry on my shoulder like a little child
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you’re watin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’
if you’re holdin’ on to me you’re holdin’ on to nothing
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
well just don’t go dark on me

run run run
run with the wild
you always run run run
run with the wild

you know all this time apart, i finally see it honey

you’ve just been waiting your whole life to find someone who will stand in your storm
well i stood there and something was missing
i still see you honey babe but it ain’t me that you’ll be kissin’

‘cause you run run run
run with the devil
then you cry on my shoulder like i’m forever
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you keep playin to that chip, chip on your shoulder
yeah you carry that around it’s like tryna get to nowhere
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
just don’t go dark on me

run run run
run with the wild

just don’t go dark on me baby

#bleachers #dontgodark #bleacherslive

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210905Not having that third solar panel for 3 weeks, it’s clear now that we definitely needed the upgrade when we decided in November. 3 puts us over the top of more electricity than consumption. Still no ETA so we turned ...
Dangerman
3 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 257 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Evangelicals and the Limits of Evangelical EmpathyLink to the article at: alternet.org She writes of her own experience where she turned against evangelicals. Here are the critical paragraphs to think about. And this will bring me to the ongoing evangelical moral panic over exvangelicals, those who ...
JOE 🥓
5 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 336 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
How Did the United States Treat the Creator of…The SaintJust a reminder of how one Leslie Charteris was treated by the Chinese Exclusion Act…and California’s anti-Chinese laws. Just in case you didn’t know, Leslie Charteris was the creator of this literary figure… Charteris himself wasn’t far removed from his ...
JOE 🥓
1 week ago
Views: 518 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210829One of the solar panels went bad. 10 months.Good thing we built our solar distribution wall with all the meters and stuff.Still took several weeks to figure it out. A week of emails with the company and they're sending a ...
Dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 733 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210822our lawn tractor is in the shop so that limited us a bit. we put up the right side of the fence that will screen in the a/c. it went fast.then we took the old trellis frames out leaving the ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 913 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •