Bleachers Live: “Don’t Go Dark”

Bleachers - Don’t Go Dark (Live)

Guitar and Keys - Mikey Freedom Hart

Percussion and Bells - Mike Riddleberger

Sax and Keys - Evan Smith

Sax and Keys - Zem Audu

Produced by Sarah Brennan Kolb

Directed by Bill Benz

Director of Photography - Minka Farthing Kohl

Gaffer - Omar Nasr

AC - Jasmine Chang

____

“Don’t Go Dark”

what are you gonna ride for no one at all?

hey are you gonna cry on demand just to get your number called?

oh baby i know gone i know gone i know out of this world

‘cause i’ve slept in my bed alone next to my girl

so do what you want just don’t go dark on me



‘cause you run run run

run with the wild

then you cry on my shoulder like a little child

do what you want just don’t go dark on me

and you’re waitin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’

it’s the same party trick you’re a dream until you’re running

do what you want just don’t go dark on me



run run run

run with the wild

you always run run run

run with the wild



i dream a little dream she’s not out of it

then i watch her take another pill, take another pic, then flip another switch

and now she’s gone now she’s gone she’s out of this world

it’s like california dreamin’ got the best of my girl

so do what you want just take your sights off of me



‘cause you run run run

run with the wild

then you cry on my shoulder like a little child

do what you want just don’t go dark on me

and you’re watin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’

if you’re holdin’ on to me you’re holdin’ on to nothing

do what you want just don’t go dark on me

well just don’t go dark on me



run run run

run with the wild

you always run run run

run with the wild



you know all this time apart, i finally see it honey



you’ve just been waiting your whole life to find someone who will stand in your storm

well i stood there and something was missing

i still see you honey babe but it ain’t me that you’ll be kissin’



‘cause you run run run

run with the devil

then you cry on my shoulder like i’m forever

do what you want just don’t go dark on me

and you keep playin to that chip, chip on your shoulder

yeah you carry that around it’s like tryna get to nowhere

do what you want just don’t go dark on me

just don’t go dark on me



run run run

run with the wild



just don’t go dark on me baby

