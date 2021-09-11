Bleachers Live: “Don’t Go Dark”
Bleachers - Don’t Go Dark (Live)
Guitar and Keys - Mikey Freedom Hart
Percussion and Bells - Mike Riddleberger
Sax and Keys - Evan Smith
Sax and Keys - Zem Audu
Produced by Sarah Brennan Kolb
Directed by Bill Benz
Director of Photography - Minka Farthing Kohl
Gaffer - Omar Nasr
AC - Jasmine Chang
“Don’t Go Dark”
what are you gonna ride for no one at all?
hey are you gonna cry on demand just to get your number called?
oh baby i know gone i know gone i know out of this world
‘cause i’ve slept in my bed alone next to my girl
so do what you want just don’t go dark on me
‘cause you run run run
run with the wild
then you cry on my shoulder like a little child
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you’re waitin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’
it’s the same party trick you’re a dream until you’re running
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
run run run
run with the wild
you always run run run
run with the wild
i dream a little dream she’s not out of it
then i watch her take another pill, take another pic, then flip another switch
and now she’s gone now she’s gone she’s out of this world
it’s like california dreamin’ got the best of my girl
so do what you want just take your sights off of me
‘cause you run run run
run with the wild
then you cry on my shoulder like a little child
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you’re watin’ to be saved but ain’t nobody comin’
if you’re holdin’ on to me you’re holdin’ on to nothing
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
well just don’t go dark on me
run run run
run with the wild
you always run run run
run with the wild
you know all this time apart, i finally see it honey
you’ve just been waiting your whole life to find someone who will stand in your storm
well i stood there and something was missing
i still see you honey babe but it ain’t me that you’ll be kissin’
‘cause you run run run
run with the devil
then you cry on my shoulder like i’m forever
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
and you keep playin to that chip, chip on your shoulder
yeah you carry that around it’s like tryna get to nowhere
do what you want just don’t go dark on me
just don’t go dark on me
run run run
run with the wild
just don’t go dark on me baby