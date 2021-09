Amazing! Luca Stricagnoli on Acoustic Guitar w/ Reversed Slide Neck: “Yesterday”

YouTube

USA, UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2021

lucastricagnoli.com

DESCRIPTION

A wonderful song, “Yesterday” by The Beatles, played with my Reversed Slide Neck, invented by me and designed by Davide Serracini. The video, as always, was shot by my awesome wife Meg Pfeiffer. If you want to hear this live, come and see me at one of my shows! Tour dates on lucastricagnoli.com



I recorded this piece using microphones by Lewitt Audio:

Lewitt LCT 640 TS

lewitt-audio.com

Lewitt LCT140 AIR

lewitt-audio.com

LISTEN TO THIS SONG ON EVERY ONLINE STORE (Spotify, iTunes etc)

Follow me on my Socials:

INSTAGRAM instagram.com

FACEBOOK facebook.com

TIKTOK tiktok.com

WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com

BOOK ME FOR A SHOW info@lucastricagnoli.com

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram instagram.com

GUITARS HANDMADE BY:

Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:

Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

SHOT AT:

Random blue container we found

STRINGS BY:

D’Addario: daddario.com

RECORDED WITH:

Lewitt Microphones: lewitt-audio.com

CAPO BY:

SpiderCapo: spidercapo.com

#guitar #fingerstyle #acousticguitar