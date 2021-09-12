 

Louis Cole Live 2019 (Full Concert Video)

Music

The first comment at YouTube for this great concert video made me laugh: “I feel like I have been tricked into enjoying jazz. I started on a clown core video 3 hours ago and now here I am.”

Buy this: louiscole.lnk.to
Subscribe: found.ee

All music and arrangements by Louis Cole
Mixed, mastered and video edit by Louis Cole

Amsterdam Sound / Recording Engineer: Arie Van Der Poel
LA Sound / Recording Engineer: Hans Bernhard

Performed by:
Louis Cole - Drums/Vocals
Zach Ramacier - Trumpet
Vikram Devasthali - Trombone
Jon Hatamiya - Trombone
Rob Sheppard - Flute
Shai Golan - Alto Sax
Doug Mosher - Tenor Sax
Henry Solomon - Baritone Sax
Rob Sheppard - Flute
Sam Wilkes - Bass
Petter 9000 - Bass
Jacob Mann - Keys
Paul Cornish - Keys
Genevieve Artadi - Backing Vox
Isis Giraldo - Backing Vox

LA Filmed by: Richard Thompson, Max Zemanovic, Nindy Wibisono, Julien Lasseur
Amsterdam Filmed by: Ruben Van Roon, Alliz Espi, Dan Hutting, Adriaan Stoop

Los Angeles show filmed at Lodge Room (lodgeroomhlp.com)
Amsterdam show filmed at Paradiso (paradiso.nl)

Follow Louis Cole -
Spotify: found.ee
Apple Music: found.ee
Instagram: found.ee
Facebook: found.ee
Twitter: found.ee
Youtube: found.ee
Bandcamp: found.ee
Soundcloud: found.ee

#LouisCole #Knower #Brainfeeder #Music

