Louis Cole Live 2019 (Full Concert Video)
The first comment at YouTube for this great concert video made me laugh: “I feel like I have been tricked into enjoying jazz. I started on a clown core video 3 hours ago and now here I am.”
All music and arrangements by Louis Cole
Mixed, mastered and video edit by Louis Cole
Amsterdam Sound / Recording Engineer: Arie Van Der Poel
LA Sound / Recording Engineer: Hans Bernhard
Performed by:
Louis Cole - Drums/Vocals
Zach Ramacier - Trumpet
Vikram Devasthali - Trombone
Jon Hatamiya - Trombone
Rob Sheppard - Flute
Shai Golan - Alto Sax
Doug Mosher - Tenor Sax
Henry Solomon - Baritone Sax
Rob Sheppard - Flute
Sam Wilkes - Bass
Petter 9000 - Bass
Jacob Mann - Keys
Paul Cornish - Keys
Genevieve Artadi - Backing Vox
Isis Giraldo - Backing Vox
LA Filmed by: Richard Thompson, Max Zemanovic, Nindy Wibisono, Julien Lasseur
Amsterdam Filmed by: Ruben Van Roon, Alliz Espi, Dan Hutting, Adriaan Stoop
Los Angeles show filmed at Lodge Room (lodgeroomhlp.com)
Amsterdam show filmed at Paradiso (paradiso.nl)
Follow Louis Cole -
