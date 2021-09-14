The Bob Cesca Podcast: Non-Mandate Mandate
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Non-Mandate Mandate — [Explicit Langauge] General Milley says he blocked Trump from using nukes. Bob’s ocular migraine. California Recall Day. Biden’s vaccine mandate isn’t really a vaccine mandate. Buzz’s Bookmarks. Corpses of the Day. Anti-vaxxers are snorting Betadine now. New York hospital shuts down maternity ward due to anti-vaxxers. The worst doctors in the world. DC is preparing for the Sept. 18 rally by insurrection supporters. Howard Stern’s rampage continues. Capital Police arrest suspected terrorist outside DNC headquarters. “Hyper-partisan left?” With Buzz Burbank, music by Alexia Chambi and Abby K, and more!