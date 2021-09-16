The Bob Cesca Podcast: Clean Your Balls
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Clean Your Balls — [Explicit Content] Buzz Burbank sits in for TRex again today. Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls. Gen-X Bob is totally out of touch with pop culture. Nuclear tests on the Korean peninsula. Mark Esper planned for a possible Trump nuclear launch long before General Milley. Mike Pence’s conversation with Dan Quayle. Don’t forget Steve Bannon. The latest Red Hat freakout over monoclonal antibodies. Jody’s Facebook post about COVID. Waiting on a booster. Who’s Suing Trump Today? Kids are being decimated by COVID. With Jody Hamilton, and music by Carol Pacey and the Honey Shakers and Marius Billgobenson, and more!