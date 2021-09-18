Jackson Browne Live From Home: “All Good Things”
Jackson Browne performs “All Good Things” live from home with Greg Leisz.
Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith
From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co
LYRICS:
All good things got to come to an end
The thrills have to fade
Before they come around again
The bills will be paid
And the pleasure will mend
All good things got to come to an end
God I wish I was home
Laying around with my friends
The call of the wild
Caution thrown to the wind
The fall of the child
Where the longing begins
All good things got to come to an end
Like a river flows
Rolling until it ends in the sea
Our pleasure grows
Rolling until it ends in you and me
Now as the dark gathers into the sky
And legions of might go thundering by
Regions of light grow dim and then die
And we with our wings
Wait for morning to fly
Like a river flows
Rolling until it ends in the sea
Our pleasure grows
Rolling until it ends in you and me
Rolling until it ends in you and me
Here where the angels
Have appeared and are gone
Your face like an ember
Glows in the dawn
But I want you to remember
All wild deeds live on
All good times, all good friends
All good things got to come to an end
The thrills have to fade
Before they come around again
The bills will be paid
And the pleasure will mend
All good things got to come to an end
All good times, all good friends
All good things got to come to an end
Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP
Publishing administrated by Drive Publishing, ASCAP