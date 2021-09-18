Jackson Browne Live From Home: “All Good Things”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “All Good Things” live from home with Greg Leisz.

Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co



LYRICS:

All good things got to come to an end

The thrills have to fade

Before they come around again

The bills will be paid

And the pleasure will mend

All good things got to come to an end

God I wish I was home

Laying around with my friends

The call of the wild

Caution thrown to the wind

The fall of the child

Where the longing begins

All good things got to come to an end

Like a river flows

Rolling until it ends in the sea

Our pleasure grows

Rolling until it ends in you and me

Now as the dark gathers into the sky

And legions of might go thundering by

Regions of light grow dim and then die

And we with our wings

Wait for morning to fly

Like a river flows

Rolling until it ends in the sea

Our pleasure grows

Rolling until it ends in you and me

Rolling until it ends in you and me

Here where the angels

Have appeared and are gone

Your face like an ember

Glows in the dawn

But I want you to remember

All wild deeds live on

All good times, all good friends

All good things got to come to an end

The thrills have to fade

Before they come around again

The bills will be paid

And the pleasure will mend

All good things got to come to an end

All good times, all good friends

All good things got to come to an end

Written by Jackson Browne

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Publishing administrated by Drive Publishing, ASCAP

