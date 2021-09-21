The Bob Cesca Podcast: My Interpretation Is No
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
My Interpretation Is No — [Explicit Language] COVID deaths surpass 1918 pandemic. Congratulations to California. The Breitbart conspiracy theory about liberals and vaccines. Tucker on military vaccinations. Anti-mask Republican official in Florida dies of COVID. Laura Loomer asked for COVID and got it. Marjorie Three Toes and masking/vaxxing hypocrisy. Mike Pence temporarily located his spine. Adam Schiff’s slate of presidential reforms. Ken Burns and the cultural civil war. Marginalizing Trumpism like we did with cigarette smokings. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Clint Slate & Iona James and John Flywheel. And more!