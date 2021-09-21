Billy Talent: “End of Me” (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)
Official Lyric Video for “End Of Me” by Billy Talent feat. Rivers Cuomo
#BillyTalent #RiversCuomo #EndOfMe
End Of Me Lyrics
Well I see you walking down a dead end street
Like a black cat following a limousine
A brand new problem every time we meet
But the same old reason that the grass ain’t green
So self-entitled and your talk is cheap
Leave a path of destruction every time you speak
You burned your bridges but I just won’t leave
‘Cause I can’t help caring ‘bout a friend in need
You dragged me down to a hole so deep
I’m crawling out on my hands and knees
I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be
The end of me
When I see you making all the same mistakes
Try to help, but you throw it back into my face
You quit your job, say your life’s so hard
But you can’t pay for dinner with the victim card
Yeah, as subtle as a wrecking ball
If you stole my keys you would crash my car
Then win the lottery and still complain
We all know somebody that we just can’t change
You dragged me down to a hole so deep
I’m crawling out on my hands and knees
I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be
The end of me
I wanna get closer to you
But how am I supposed to get through?
Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher
I gotta stop listening to you
I’m gonna get hurt if I do
I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir
I said goodbye and I wished you well
But you kept draggin’ me back to hell
I’ll stick around but I know it’s gonna be
The end of me
I wanna get closer to you
But how am I supposed to get through?
Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher
I gotta stop listening to you
I’m gonna get hurt if I do
I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir
You dragged me down to a hole so deep
I’m crawling out on my hands and knees
I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be
The end of me