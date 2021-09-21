Billy Talent: “End of Me” (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)

YouTube

Official Lyric Video for “End Of Me” by Billy Talent feat. Rivers Cuomo

End Of Me Lyrics

Well I see you walking down a dead end street

Like a black cat following a limousine

A brand new problem every time we meet

But the same old reason that the grass ain’t green

So self-entitled and your talk is cheap

Leave a path of destruction every time you speak

You burned your bridges but I just won’t leave

‘Cause I can’t help caring ‘bout a friend in need

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

When I see you making all the same mistakes

Try to help, but you throw it back into my face

You quit your job, say your life’s so hard

But you can’t pay for dinner with the victim card

Yeah, as subtle as a wrecking ball

If you stole my keys you would crash my car

Then win the lottery and still complain

We all know somebody that we just can’t change

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

I wanna get closer to you

But how am I supposed to get through?

Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher

I gotta stop listening to you

I’m gonna get hurt if I do

I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir

I said goodbye and I wished you well

But you kept draggin’ me back to hell

I’ll stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

I wanna get closer to you

But how am I supposed to get through?

Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher

I gotta stop listening to you

I’m gonna get hurt if I do

I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me