An Enchanting Tiny Desk (Home) Concert by Venezuelan Artist Maye
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an “El Tiny” takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.
Anamaria Sayre | September 22, 2021
maye’s sultry vocals and ethereal energy conjure a world in which areperias shrouded in hazy bubbles and twinkly lights feels astonishingly normal.
The enchanting pop singer fills her “El Tiny” home stage — the artist’s favorite Venezuelan eatery in Miami — with family and friends, su propia gente. She opens with a short and simple rendition of the soon-to-be-released “Maybe Baby” before dropping her instrument and transitioning to an up-tempo, vocal-driven performance of “Yours.” Picking the electric guitar back up, she strums along with a steady percussion and accompanying guitars for a soulful premiere of brand-new track “Descifrar,” emanating an understated and consistent confidence fitting for a pop reina on the rise. She closes out the set with a full-bodied execution of “Tú,” showcasing her signature tropicalia-meets-dream pop sound.
maye’s effortless sashay from English to Spanish in her songs and speech represent an important facet of the El Tiny audience. Featuring a whole crew of Venezuelan-Americans, including her famous Latin singer-songwriter papá, Fernando Osorio on the traditional Venezuelan cuatro, the third performance in our Hispanic Heritage Month series authentically represents the experience of a family like maye’s — one that exists in both planes, two worlds.
Given a moment and a platform like this, maye seizes the opportunity and creates an alternate universe, where barriers of culture and language dissolve and areperias sparkle.
SET LIST
“Maybe Baby”
“Yours”
“Descifrar”
“Tú”
MUSICIANS
maye: vocals
Ana Osorio: vocals
Oriana Aravena: guitar
Fernando Osorio: cuatro, vocals
Patrick Howard: drums
Fernando Belisario: keys
Guillermo Belisario: bass
CREDITS
Video: Fernando Manuel, Carlos Reyes, Alexandra Añez
Audio: Andrés Daza, Spencer Ford, Patrick Howard
B-Cam Operator: Jose Trujillo
AC: Alejandro Villegas
2nd AC: Lewis Reif
Gaffer: Michaelangelo Arizmendi
Grip: Alejandro Domínguez
Art Direction: Alexandra Añez
Production Assistants: Nathalie Chybik, Nicole Buitrago, Zelmira Rizo-Patron, Antonio Marval, Andrés Osorio
Special Thanks: Pink Poetry, LLC Electric Air Studios, Talk Shop Studios, Underdog Inc, Retro Nomad Productions, EO Entertainment
TINY DESK TEAM
Producer: Anamaria Sayre
Video Producer: Maia Stern
Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
Alt.Latino ‘El Tiny’ Team: Felix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernandez
Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann