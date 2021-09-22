 

An Enchanting Tiny Desk (Home) Concert by Venezuelan Artist Maye

92
Music • Views: 1,497

YouTube

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an “El Tiny” takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

Anamaria Sayre | September 22, 2021
maye’s sultry vocals and ethereal energy conjure a world in which areperias shrouded in hazy bubbles and twinkly lights feels astonishingly normal.

The enchanting pop singer fills her “El Tiny” home stage — the artist’s favorite Venezuelan eatery in Miami — with family and friends, su propia gente. She opens with a short and simple rendition of the soon-to-be-released “Maybe Baby” before dropping her instrument and transitioning to an up-tempo, vocal-driven performance of “Yours.” Picking the electric guitar back up, she strums along with a steady percussion and accompanying guitars for a soulful premiere of brand-new track “Descifrar,” emanating an understated and consistent confidence fitting for a pop reina on the rise. She closes out the set with a full-bodied execution of “Tú,” showcasing her signature tropicalia-meets-dream pop sound.

maye’s effortless sashay from English to Spanish in her songs and speech represent an important facet of the El Tiny audience. Featuring a whole crew of Venezuelan-Americans, including her famous Latin singer-songwriter papá, Fernando Osorio on the traditional Venezuelan cuatro, the third performance in our Hispanic Heritage Month series authentically represents the experience of a family like maye’s — one that exists in both planes, two worlds.

Given a moment and a platform like this, maye seizes the opportunity and creates an alternate universe, where barriers of culture and language dissolve and areperias sparkle.

SET LIST
“Maybe Baby”
“Yours”
“Descifrar”
“Tú”

MUSICIANS
maye: vocals
Ana Osorio: vocals
Oriana Aravena: guitar
Fernando Osorio: cuatro, vocals
Patrick Howard: drums
Fernando Belisario: keys
Guillermo Belisario: bass

CREDITS
Video: Fernando Manuel, Carlos Reyes, Alexandra Añez
Audio: Andrés Daza, Spencer Ford, Patrick Howard
B-Cam Operator: Jose Trujillo
AC: Alejandro Villegas
2nd AC: Lewis Reif
Gaffer: Michaelangelo Arizmendi
Grip: Alejandro Domínguez
Art Direction: Alexandra Añez
Production Assistants: Nathalie Chybik, Nicole Buitrago, Zelmira Rizo-Patron, Antonio Marval, Andrés Osorio
Special Thanks: Pink Poetry, LLC Electric Air Studios, Talk Shop Studios, Underdog Inc, Retro Nomad Productions, EO Entertainment

TINY DESK TEAM
Producer: Anamaria Sayre
Video Producer: Maia Stern
Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
Alt.Latino ‘El Tiny’ Team: Felix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernandez
Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

#nprmusic #tinydesk #eltiny #maye

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210919Saturday afternoon was spent leveling and starting this mosaic It's almost all recycled pieces from other projects.We got about half way through and had enough. Sunday we hauled some more dirt over and finished it up. The eyesore trash cans ...
Dangerman
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 176 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
The Stranglers - This Song (Official Video) This Song' is out on 10th Sept 2021 on Coursegood: slinky.toTaken from the new album 'Dark Matters' by The Stranglers: slinky.to Special thanks to Stuart Pearce. thestranglers.co.ukfacebook.cominstagram.com@StranglersSiteLyrics:I’m collecting all these feelings for youPut them in a box in a ...
Thanos
3 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 329 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Jukebox the Ghost - Cheers! (Lyric Video) “Cheers!” out now: jukeboxtheghost.lnk.to“Cheers!” Lyrics Here's to more of the everyday, raise a glass and sing along, the outcasts and the underdogs On the benches, on the sidelines, wallflowers: this is our time ordinary people every dayIn the nosebleeds, ...
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 423 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
An Epic Takedown Appears to Be in the WorksAn epic takedown of Facebook is afoot: But going back to the WSJ series on Facebook, the quote in today's paper is priceless: "A now-former executive questioned the idea of overhauling Instagram to avoid social comparison. 'People use Instagram because ...
Eric The Fruit Bat
1 week ago
Views: 2,345 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210912We got our replacement solar panel.Figured we'd install, then take readings to sort of know if something was wrong in the future.One panel at a time, then pairs of 2, then all 3. Because they all connect to one feed ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 460 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210905Not having that third solar panel for 3 weeks, it’s clear now that we definitely needed the upgrade when we decided in November. 3 puts us over the top of more electricity than consumption. Still no ETA so we turned ...
Dangerman
2 weeks ago
Views: 708 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Evangelicals and the Limits of Evangelical EmpathyLink to the article at: alternet.org She writes of her own experience where she turned against evangelicals. Here are the critical paragraphs to think about. And this will bring me to the ongoing evangelical moral panic over exvangelicals, those who ...
JOE 🥓
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 745 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
How Did the United States Treat the Creator of…The SaintJust a reminder of how one Leslie Charteris was treated by the Chinese Exclusion Act…and California’s anti-Chinese laws. Just in case you didn’t know, Leslie Charteris was the creator of this literary figure… Charteris himself wasn’t far removed from his ...
JOE 🥓
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,020 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 3 •