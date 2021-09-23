The Bob Cesca Podcast: Peril Remains
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Peril Remains — [Explicit Content] TRex is back! White House to release Trump documents to House Insurrection Committee. Bob Woodward and Mugsy on our “national security emergency.” The Eastman Memo and a Facebook meme. Trump wants a redo of his first term. Trump knew the election fraud claims were bogus. Subpoenas will be issued this week, according to The Guardian. Trump’s lawsuit against Mary Trump and The New York Times. Shaming smokers. Mike Flynn thinks we’re putting the vaccine in salad dressing. Florida Republicans are screwy. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Jody Hamilton and C.C. Grace. And more!