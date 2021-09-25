 

Lawrence: “Freckles” (Official Music Video)

I think I’ve posted a couple of versions of this song already, but it’s only fair to include the official music video (which happens to be amazing).

Directed by: Kevin Conway
Production Company: Flightless Bird Creative
Written by: Gracie Lawrence
Story By: Gracie Lawrence & Clyde Lawrence
Produced by: Gracie Lawrence, Clyde Lawrence, AJ Roskam, Stephen Kipp
Edited by: Sam Powell
Shot at Brooke Manor House

Director of Photography: Ben Enke
1st AC: Tedd Piper
2nd AC: Tia Marie
Gimbal Operator: Michael Hoday
DIT/Assistant Editor: Cami Jordan
Gaffer: Nicklas Hendrickson
Grip: John Jadkowski
Grip: Ethan VerKuilen
First Assistant Director: AJ Roskam
Production Designers: Richard Keeley & David Geinosky
Production Assistants: Jonathan Paquette & Michael Frye
Tik Tok Footage Shot by: Jack Usher
VFX Artist: Jeremy Wanek

Stream “Freckles” Here: stem.ffm.to

Connect with #Lawrence​:
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: twitter.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: lawrencetheband.com​

