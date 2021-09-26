James Taylor: “My Traveling Star”
LYRICS
My Traveling Star by James Taylor
Watch my back and light my way
My traveling star, my traveling star
Watch over all of those born Saint Christopher’s day
Old road dog, young runaway
They hunger for home but they never stay
They wait by the door
They stand and they stare
They’re already out of there
They’re already out of there
My daddy used to ride the rails, they say
So they say, so they say
Soft as smoke and as tough as nails, my daddy
Boxcar Jones, old walking man
Coming back home was like going to jail
The sheets and the blankets and babies and all
He never did come back home
Never that I recall
Never mind the wind
Never mind the rain
Never mind the road leading home again
Never asking why
Never knowing when
Every now and then
There he goes again
She had a cat and a dog named Blue
My traveling star, my traveling star
A big old stove and a fireplace too
Old road dog, young runaway
She told me she loved me like it was true
I knew I should stay
I knew I would go
Run, run, run away
Run, run, run away, boy
Run before the wind
Run before the rain
Over yonder hill
Just around the bend
Never asking why
Never knowing when
Every now and then
There you go again
Tie me up and hold me down
Oh, oh, my traveling star
Bury my feet down in the ground
Oh, oh, old road dog
Claim my name from the lost and found
And let me believe this is where I belong
And shame on me for sure
Sing me one more highway song
My traveling star
My traveling star
