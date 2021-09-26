James Taylor: “My Traveling Star”

YouTube

LYRICS

My Traveling Star by James Taylor

Watch my back and light my way

My traveling star, my traveling star

Watch over all of those born Saint Christopher’s day

Old road dog, young runaway

They hunger for home but they never stay

They wait by the door

They stand and they stare

They’re already out of there

They’re already out of there

My daddy used to ride the rails, they say

So they say, so they say

Soft as smoke and as tough as nails, my daddy

Boxcar Jones, old walking man

Coming back home was like going to jail

The sheets and the blankets and babies and all

He never did come back home

Never that I recall

Never mind the wind

Never mind the rain

Never mind the road leading home again

Never asking why

Never knowing when

Every now and then

There he goes again

She had a cat and a dog named Blue

My traveling star, my traveling star

A big old stove and a fireplace too

Old road dog, young runaway

She told me she loved me like it was true

I knew I should stay

I knew I would go

Run, run, run away

Run, run, run away, boy

Run before the wind

Run before the rain

Over yonder hill

Just around the bend

Never asking why

Never knowing when

Every now and then

There you go again

Tie me up and hold me down

Oh, oh, my traveling star

Bury my feet down in the ground

Oh, oh, old road dog

Claim my name from the lost and found

And let me believe this is where I belong

And shame on me for sure

Sing me one more highway song

My traveling star

My traveling star

