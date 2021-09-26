A Lawrence Mini-Concert Live at WGBH Boston
I know I’ve been posting their videos a lot lately, but it’s only because they’re so damned amazing. And when a band can do these complex songs live like this, and sound as good or better than the recorded versions, you know you’re seeing the real thing.
Lawrence is a New York City-based soul-pop group founded by siblings Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence who have been singing, performing, and writing songs together since early childhood. The eight-piece ensemble stopped by our Fraser Performance Studio on a recent Boston tour date.
Set list:
More 0:01
Casualty 4:06
Make A Move 7:12
The Heartburn Song 13:39
More about Lawrence: lawrencetheband.com
Video Credits:
Joel Watts – Audio Recording & Mix
Stacy Buchanan – Producer
Tim Haas – Camera
Tristan Gowen – Camera
Greg Shea – Director/Camera/Editor
Meghan Smith – Slider
Nolan Yee – Camera