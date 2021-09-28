The Bob Cesca Podcast: What’s Her Face With the Face
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
What’s Her Face With The Face — [Explicit Content] New revelations about Trump, Russia, colonoscopies, mushrooms, and showtunes from former Trump press secretary. We’re still laughing about the fraudit results. Table 6.2 is bullshit. Tips for the House 1/6 committee. Anti-mandate protesters storm NY food court. Unruly airline passengers update. COVID is killing Trump voters. Robert Kagan’s op/ed about the Trump emergency. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Snacks At Midnight and Brian Lisik. And more!