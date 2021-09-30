The Bob Cesca Podcast: Busted Bullsh*t Detector
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Busted Bullsh*t Detector — [Explicit Content] Everybody hates Kyrsten Sinema. The infrastructure negotiations. What’s in the $3.5 trillion bill? CNBC host doesn’t know the difference between Ireland and Scotland. Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski. Lewandowski accused of sexual assault. YouTube bans all anti-vax content. Joe Rogan is deeply confused. Children and masks. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferrguson, and music by Dominic Romano & Michael Dayvid and Elijah Bone. And more!