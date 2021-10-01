 

Great New Track by Becca Stevens and Michael League: Mirrors, “Over the Line”

Mirrors - Over The Line (Official Music Video)
Becca Stevens - “The seed of this song came from a desire to inspire our male counterparts to do their part in advocating for gender equality. When Mike and I were writing the lyrics, we were addressing this theme from a perspective of two people working together at a common goal, and that through this kind of teamwork progress is made. In the creative process we addressed this idea of teamwork from different angles; sometimes working side by side, sometimes holding the other up, and sometimes sitting back and just listening.”

Mirrors is: Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato & Michael League

Written by Becca Stevens and Michael League
Arranged and Produced by Mirrors
Recorded, Engineered, and Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed by João Marques
Video edited by João Marques and Justin Stanton

Becca Stevens: Lead vocals, background vocals
Justin Stanton: Keyboards, drum programming, background vocals
Louis Cato: Acoustic guitar, drums, background vocals
Michael League: Acoustic guitar, electric bass, synth bass, background vocals

Special thanks to Cidade de Portalegre, Turismo do Alentejo, and Casa de Urra for their generous support.

“Over The Line” Lyrics
I can lift you up
I can lift you up
I can lift you up

I know you’d like to think you’re on our side
And now I want to see you prove you’re right
First to speak on what you think I like
But I need you listening tonight
Love is a wave that breaks the blind
Doing this takes us more than time
I need you (I can lift you up)
To push this over the line
I can lift you up now baby
Soon (I can lift you up)
Whether by chance or design
We’ll take what we’ve been denied
Now I know your heart is in the right (Now I know your heart is in the right)
It’s time to set your sympathy alight
You’ve always been the first one to agree (First to agree)
Now I need you in the fight with me

You can choose (I can lift you up)
To push this over the line
I can lift you up now baby
Soon (I can lift you up)
Whether by chance or design
We’ll take what we’ve been denied

You (I can lift you up)
Can push this over the line
I can lift you up now baby
Soon (I can lift you up)
Whether by chance or design
We’ll take what we’ve been denied
You can choose (I can lift you up)
To push this over the line
I can lift you up now (I can lift you up now baby)
Whether by chance or design (I can lift you up)
We’ll take what we’ve been denied

You (I can lift you up)
Will push this over the line
I can lift you up now baby
You (I can lift you up)
Whether by chance or design
We’ll take what we’ve been denied

