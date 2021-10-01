Great New Track by Becca Stevens and Michael League: Mirrors, “Over the Line”

YouTube

Mirrors - Over The Line (Official Music Video)

Becca Stevens - “The seed of this song came from a desire to inspire our male counterparts to do their part in advocating for gender equality. When Mike and I were writing the lyrics, we were addressing this theme from a perspective of two people working together at a common goal, and that through this kind of teamwork progress is made. In the creative process we addressed this idea of teamwork from different angles; sometimes working side by side, sometimes holding the other up, and sometimes sitting back and just listening.”

Mirrors is: Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato & Michael League

Written by Becca Stevens and Michael League

Arranged and Produced by Mirrors

Recorded, Engineered, and Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Dave McNair

Filmed by João Marques

Video edited by João Marques and Justin Stanton

Becca Stevens: Lead vocals, background vocals

Justin Stanton: Keyboards, drum programming, background vocals

Louis Cato: Acoustic guitar, drums, background vocals

Michael League: Acoustic guitar, electric bass, synth bass, background vocals

Special thanks to Cidade de Portalegre, Turismo do Alentejo, and Casa de Urra for their generous support.

“Over The Line” Lyrics

I can lift you up

I can lift you up

I can lift you up

I know you’d like to think you’re on our side

And now I want to see you prove you’re right

First to speak on what you think I like

But I need you listening tonight

Love is a wave that breaks the blind

Doing this takes us more than time

I need you (I can lift you up)

To push this over the line

I can lift you up now baby

Soon (I can lift you up)

Whether by chance or design

We’ll take what we’ve been denied

Now I know your heart is in the right (Now I know your heart is in the right)

It’s time to set your sympathy alight

You’ve always been the first one to agree (First to agree)

Now I need you in the fight with me

You can choose (I can lift you up)

To push this over the line

I can lift you up now baby

Soon (I can lift you up)

Whether by chance or design

We’ll take what we’ve been denied

You (I can lift you up)

Can push this over the line

I can lift you up now baby

Soon (I can lift you up)

Whether by chance or design

We’ll take what we’ve been denied

You can choose (I can lift you up)

To push this over the line

I can lift you up now (I can lift you up now baby)

Whether by chance or design (I can lift you up)

We’ll take what we’ve been denied

You (I can lift you up)

Will push this over the line

I can lift you up now baby

You (I can lift you up)

Whether by chance or design

We’ll take what we’ve been denied

