Jackson Browne (Live From Home): “Our Lady of the Well”

YouTube

:Jackson Browne performs “Our Lady of the Well” live from home with Val McCallum.

From the album, “For Everyman.” Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne YouTube channel: youtube.com



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

TikTok tiktok.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com



Watch more videos by Jackson Browne



Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #LivePerformance #OurLadyOfTheWell

LYRICS:

It is a dance we do in silence, far below this morning sun

You in your life, me in mine, we have begun

Here we stand and without speaking draw the water from the well

And stare beyond the plains to where the mountains lie so still

But it’s a long way that I have come

Across the sand, to find this peace among your people in the sun

Where the families work the land as they have always done

Oh, it’s so far, the other way my country’s gone

Across my home has grown the shadow of a cruel and senseless hand

Though in some strong hearts the love and truth remain

And it has taken me this distance and a woman’s smile to learn

That my heart remains among them and to them I must return

But it’s a long way that I have come

Across the sand, to find you here, among these people in the sun

Where your children will be born

You’ll watch them as they run

Oh, it’s so far, the other way my life has gone

If you look for me, Maria

You will find me in the shade

Wide awake or in a dream

It’s hard to tell

If you come to me, Maria

I will show you what I’ve made

It’s a picture for our lady of the well

Written by Jackson Browne

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP