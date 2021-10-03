 

Jackson Browne (Live From Home): “Our Lady of the Well”

211
Music • Views: 1,501

YouTube

:Jackson Browne performs “Our Lady of the Well” live from home with Val McCallum.

From the album, “For Everyman.” Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith

LYRICS:
It is a dance we do in silence, far below this morning sun
You in your life, me in mine, we have begun
Here we stand and without speaking draw the water from the well
And stare beyond the plains to where the mountains lie so still
But it’s a long way that I have come
Across the sand, to find this peace among your people in the sun
Where the families work the land as they have always done
Oh, it’s so far, the other way my country’s gone
Across my home has grown the shadow of a cruel and senseless hand
Though in some strong hearts the love and truth remain
And it has taken me this distance and a woman’s smile to learn
That my heart remains among them and to them I must return
But it’s a long way that I have come
Across the sand, to find you here, among these people in the sun
Where your children will be born
You’ll watch them as they run
Oh, it’s so far, the other way my life has gone
If you look for me, Maria
You will find me in the shade
Wide awake or in a dream
It’s hard to tell
If you come to me, Maria
I will show you what I’ve made
It’s a picture for our lady of the well

Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP

