The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Sad Mall
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Sad Mall — [Explicit Content] Bob’s brief exchange with Andrew Yang. The Facebook whistleblower and her 60 Minutes interview. Facebook’s Monday outage. Why Facebook is sinister and must be regulated. Facebook’s Jeffrey Wigand moment. Rudy Giuliani admitted he got his election fraud lies from Facebook. Trump asks court to restore his Twitter account. Fox News is next. A Buzz Burbank Top 10 List. COVID, Fauci, and canceling Christmas. Buzz’s side effects from his Pfizer booster. With music by Matt Springfield and Maddie & Jackie, and more!