Julian Lage - Call of the Canyon

Julian Lage is reaching back about 80 years for this one, for a song that first appeared on a record by the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra in 1940 with a vocal by Frank Sinatra, although more people are probably familiar with the version by Gene Autry in his film “Melody Ranch.”

I think I like Julian’s version best.

Artist: Julian Lage
Song: Call of the Canyon
Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass
written by Billy Hill
Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Jib Operator: Brock Slagle
1st AC: Kip McDonald
Gaffer: Paul Williams
Best Boy: Tyler Manuel
Music video by Julian Lage performing Call Of The Canyon. Blue Note Records; © 2021 UMG Recordings, Inc.

