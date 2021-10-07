The Bob Cesca Podcast: Embargo On!
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Embargo On! — [Explicit Content] Happy Birthday to our friend Buzz. US District judge blocks and destroys the Texas abortion ban. 5th Circuit will probably uphold it. Getting clever with anti-gun laws. Senate Judiciary Committee report confirms Trump’s attempt to weaponize DOJ to overturn the election. Trump’s strategy is always predictable. Where the hell is Dan Scavino? Georgia law closes in on Trump. That shocking Quinnipiac poll. AT&T helped to create OAN. Zuckerberg run Bartertown. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Silver Heels and Rene Trossman. And more!