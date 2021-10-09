Collaborations: Tommy Emmanuel & Richard Smith, “Baby’s Coming Home”
Just some good time finger picking on a Saturday night, featuring two of the best.
“Baby’s Coming Home” was originally written by Jerry Reed. This song was recorded and filmed at TuneSmith Studio outside of Nashville, TN in the spring of 2021. It’s on Tommy Emmanuel’s EP Accomplice Series Vol. 2 featuring Richard Smith, and it features both Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith on guitar. The video was directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart.
