 

Ze Frank’s True Facts About the Lowly and Weird Mosquito

100
Environment • Views: 1,387

YouTube

Check out brilliant.org
First 200 people get 20% off the annual Premium subscription.
Merch: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
Patreon: patreon.com

Benedikt Pleyer’s Channel: youtube.com

Richard J Albrecht’s Channel: youtube.com

Classical Music: SoundCloud

Backbay Lounge Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
creativecommons.org

Research Articles:
Aldersley, A., Cator, L.J. Female resistance and harmonic convergence influence male mating success in Aedes aegypti. Sci Rep 9, 2145 (2019). doi.org

Bomphrey, R., Nakata, T., Phillips, N. et al. Smart wing rotation and trailing-edge vortices enable high frequency mosquito flight. Nature 544, 92–95 (2017). doi.org

Cator LJ, Arthur BJ, Harrington LC, Hoy RR. Harmonic convergence in the love songs of the dengue vector mosquito. Science. 2009 Feb 20;323(5917):1077-9. doi: 10.1126/science.1166541. Epub 2009 Jan 8. PMID: 19131593; PMCID: PMC2847473.

Cator LJ, Harrington LC. The Harmonic Convergence of Fathers Predicts the Mating Success of Sons in Aedes aegypti. Anim Behav. 2011;82(4):627-633. doi:10.1016/j.anbehav.2011.07.013

Choo YM, Buss GK, Tan K, Leal WS. Multitasking roles of mosquito labrum in oviposition and blood feeding. Front Physiol. 2015;6:306. Published 2015 Oct 29. doi:10.3389/fphys.2015.00306

Choumet V, Attout T, Chartier L, Khun H, Sautereau J, Robbe-Vincent A, Brey P, Huerre M, Bain O. Visualizing non infectious and infectious Anopheles gambiae blood feedings in naive and saliva-immunized mice. PLoS One. 2012;7(12):e50464. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0050464. Epub 2012 Dec 13. PMID: 23272060; PMCID: PMC3521732.

Jones, J., Murray, G.P.D. & McCall, P.J. A minimal 3D model of mosquito flight behaviour around the human baited bed net. Malar J 20, 24 (2021). doi.org

Kikuchi, K., Stremler, M.A., Chatterjee, S. et al. Burst mode pumping: A new mechanism of drinking in mosquitoes. Sci Rep 8, 4885 (2018). doi.org

League GP, Harrington LC, Pitcher SA, Geyer JK, Baxter LL, Montijo J, Rowland JG, Johnson LM, Murdock CC, Cator LJ. Sexual selection theory meets disease vector control: Testing harmonic convergence as a “good genes” signal in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2021 Jul 2;15(7):e0009540. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0009540. PMID: 34214096; PMCID: PMC8282061.

Ma Y, Xu J, Yang Z, Wang X, Lin Z, Zhao W, Wang Y, Li X, Shi H. A video clip of the biting midge Culicoides anophelis ingesting blood from an engorged Anopheles mosquito in Hainan, China. Parasit Vectors. 2013 Nov 13;6(1):326. doi: 10.1186/1756-3305-6-326. PMID: 24499575; PMCID: PMC3833289.

Matthews BJ, Younger MA, Vosshall LB. The ion channel ppk301 controls freshwater egg-laying in the mosquito Aedes aegypti. Elife. 2019 May 21;8:e43963. doi: 10.7554/eLife.43963. PMID: 31112133; PMCID: PMC6597239.

Nakata, Toshiyuki & Phillips, Nathan & Simoes, Patricio & Russell, Ian & Cheney, Jorn & Walker, Simon & Bomphrey, Richard. (2020). Aerodynamic imaging by mosquitoes inspires a surface detector for autonomous flying vehicles. Science. 368. 10.1126/science.aaz9634.

Reeves, L.E., Holderman, C.J., Blosser, E.M. et al. Identification of Uranotaenia sapphirina as a specialist of annelids broadens known mosquito host use patterns. Commun Biol 1, 92 (2018). doi.org

Smith, N.M., Balsalobre, J.B., Doshi, M. et al. Landing mosquitoes bounce when engaging a substrate. Sci Rep 10, 15744 (2020). doi.org

Trisnadi, N., Barillas-Mury, C. Live In Vivo Imaging of Plasmodium Invasion of the Mosquito Midgut. DOI: doi.org

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
BADBADNOTGOOD - Love Proceeding Taken from the album, Talk Memory. Out October 8th on XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. Out now: badbadnotgood.ffm.to Many thanks to all our friends and the fabulous people who came together for this film. Written and Directed by Jamal ...
Thanos
12 hours, 49 minutes ago
Views: 106 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Is the Day of Reckoning Here for Apple? (Part 1 of 2)Had you been an investor in Apple stock back in the 1990's, you would now be sitting on a goldmine. There is a metric boatload of wha I could write about for the state of the ar of Smartphones in ...
Eric The Fruit Bat
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 465 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 12 •
Announcing the Inaugural Eric the Fruit Bat Awards!Eric The fruit Bat is pleased to announce the inaugural request for submissions for the Eric The Fruit Bat awards, shamelessly stolen from noted Gay Tory Catholic Andrew Sullivan, who hasn't met a Charles Murphy tome that he couldn't fap ...
Eric The Fruit Bat
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 514 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 12 •
The Duke — Bill Charlap Trio Released Today unpretentiously inventive, fluid, and happy. Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group The Duke · Bill Charlap Trio The Duke ℗ Blue Note Records; ℗ 2021 UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2021-10-01 Producer, Associated Performer, Piano: Bill CharlapStudio Personnel, ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 614 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “Pictures, Lots of Pictures”First a solar update: We thought we were running full 3 panels of power since we put them on the roof.We weren't.Three panels into 1 feed wire into 1 controller and you never know if one is goofing off.We finally ...
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 737 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Pond”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 694 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “Panorama”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 693 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “View from the Roof”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 740 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Deck”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 690 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Front”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 663 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •