The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fashionable Magnified Tape
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Fashionable Magnified Tape — [Explicit Language] The 1/6 committee and Democratic criminal contempt referrals. Bob’s After Party rant about Rick Wilson’s tweet thread. Authoritarianism, the rule of law, and due process. Liberal flirtations with secession. Trump short-circuited during his Iowa rally and we try to decipher it. Allen West has COVID. Greg Abbott and banning vaccine mandates. Insurrectionist allowed to attend a football game while Black girls are arrested. Red Hat ratfucking during BLM protests. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Richard Turgeon and Flying Jacob. And more!