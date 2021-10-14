The Bob Cesca Podcast: Stevie Ray One-Shirt
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Stevie Ray One-Shirt — [Explicit Content] Comedian Ben Gleib nails Charlie Kirk on abortion. Kirk’s latest meme about COVID is suicidal. COVID is the number one killer of Americans 35-54. The 1/6 Committee passed criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon. The Republican shell-game. Who’s wimpy? Democratic expectations and criminal referrals. Jeffrey Rosen testified this week. Jeffrey Clark subpoenaed. Maknified Fortion revisited. Good news from the Biden White House. Why canceling Christmas isn’t a real thing. The problem with the Virginia gubernatorial race and Louis DeJoy. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Leigh Thomas and Marya Zimmet. And more!