 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Stevie Ray One-Shirt

12
Politics • Views: 318

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Stevie Ray One-Shirt — [Explicit Content] Comedian Ben Gleib nails Charlie Kirk on abortion. Kirk’s latest meme about COVID is suicidal. COVID is the number one killer of Americans 35-54. The 1/6 Committee passed criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon. The Republican shell-game. Who’s wimpy? Democratic expectations and criminal referrals. Jeffrey Rosen testified this week. Jeffrey Clark subpoenaed. Maknified Fortion revisited. Good news from the Biden White House. Why canceling Christmas isn’t a real thing. The problem with the Virginia gubernatorial race and Louis DeJoy. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Leigh Thomas and Marya Zimmet. And more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
BADBADNOTGOOD - Love Proceeding Taken from the album, Talk Memory. Out October 8th on XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. Out now: badbadnotgood.ffm.to Many thanks to all our friends and the fabulous people who came together for this film. Written and Directed by Jamal ...
Thanos
3 days ago
Views: 216 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Is the Day of Reckoning Here for Apple? (Part 1 of 2)Had you been an investor in Apple stock back in the 1990's, you would now be sitting on a goldmine. There is a metric boatload of wha I could write about for the state of the ar of Smartphones in ...
Eric The Fruit Bat
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 578 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 13 •
The Duke — Bill Charlap Trio Released Today unpretentiously inventive, fluid, and happy. Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group The Duke · Bill Charlap Trio The Duke ℗ Blue Note Records; ℗ 2021 UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2021-10-01 Producer, Associated Performer, Piano: Bill CharlapStudio Personnel, ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 762 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “Pictures, Lots of Pictures”First a solar update: We thought we were running full 3 panels of power since we put them on the roof.We weren't.Three panels into 1 feed wire into 1 controller and you never know if one is goofing off.We finally ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 931 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Pond”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 900 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “Panorama”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 880 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “View from the Roof”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 937 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Deck”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 875 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Front”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 853 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210926; “The Field”Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 758 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •