Luca Stricagnoli’s Unbelievable Solo Acoustic Version of “My Sharona”

YouTube

USA TOUR DATES 2021 (come see me live)

lucastricagnoli.com

LEARN THIS PIECE

musicnotes.com

DESCRIPTION

This is my fingerstyle guitar cover of a true classic, “My Sharona” by The Knack and it’s one of those songs that, when you start singing, people recognize it immediately. This piece gives me a great mood and lots of energy, so I love playing it at my concerts. If you want to hear this live, come and see me at one of my shows! Tour dates on lucastricagnoli.com

LISTEN TO THIS SONG STARTING FROM NEXT WEEK ON EVERY ONLINE STORE (Spotify, iTunes etc)

Follow me on my Socials:

INSTAGRAM instagram.com

FACEBOOK facebook.com

TIKTOK tiktok.com

WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com

BOOK ME FOR A SHOW info@lucastricagnoli.com

I recorded this piece using microphones by Lewitt Audio:

Lewitt LCT 640 TS

lewitt-audio.com

Lewitt LCT140 AIR

lewitt-audio.com

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram instagram.com

GUITARS HANDMADE BY:

Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:

Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

SHOT AT:

Reitclub Badhof Bad Boll e.V: badhof.de

STRINGS BY:

D’Addario: daddario.com

RECORDED WITH:

Lewitt Microphones: lewitt-audio.com

#LucaStricagnoli #MySharona #TheKnack #fingerstyle #guitar #acousticguitar #guitarcover #fingerstyleguitar