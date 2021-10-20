 

Exquisite Acoustic Guitar: Trevor Gordon Hall, “Momentum and Meaning”

“Momentum and Meaning” - from the 2021 full length album “This Beautiful Chaos” with GRAMMY Award-winning Corin Nelsen (SynchroSonic Productions)

New album is OUT NOW!

Audio: Corin Nelsen

Video: Trevor Gordon Hall

