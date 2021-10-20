Stardust - Hoagy Carmichael (Ft. Josh Turner)

YouTube

Hello everyone! It’s been a while!

I’m sorry that I haven’t been posting as much, but hopefully this makes up for lost time :)

Josh and I have been buds for quite some time now, as we met virtually through Instagram in 2014. At that time we were both posting short 15 second clips of music covers and at that time not alot of other people were doing this. I’m so glad that we were able to connect and grow a friendship in real life! He is such a gifted musician, and I am truly so honored to create alongside him.

The biggest reason we chose this song is mainly because any time I have done a poll online or asked my followers to send me a song request, he has never sent me any other song than “Stardust”.

This song is so hauntingly beautiful, and when he said that he was coming through Nashville recently I knew this was the song we needed to do!

**ALSO** This song is available on all streaming platforms for everyone to hear! You can purchase it on Apple music and Amazon music as well.

+ Details:

Instruments:

- Cordoba Classical A C10

Mic details:

- My mic: Vangaurd V44s

- Josh mic: sE electronics sE8 (x2)

Video Details: Shot by the amazing and talented Kelly Oden!

You can find Kelly on instagram: instagram.com

- Canon EOS R with RF 35mm lens

- DJI gimbal

- Edited on Adobe Premier

Mix: By the amazing and talented Josh Turner!

- Interface: Zoom F8n

- Mixed on ProTools

~Josh’s Details!

Josh’s YouTube Channel:@Josh Turner Guitar

Josh’s Instagram: instagram.com

Josh’s Patreon: patreon.com

Wishing you health and happiness,

Xo