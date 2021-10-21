The Bob Cesca Podcast: Eff You
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Eff You — [Explicit Content] Corrections on Ron Watkins and ivermectin. Trump’s new media company and social media platform. Trump’s Truth Social app was already hacked. Short-selling the stock. Mimi Rocah is investigating Trump’s Westchester, NY golf course. The House passed criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon. Virginia Democrats are lagging far behind Republicans on voter enthusiasm. The Virginia firewall. The Stacy Abrams strategy. Facebook is rebranding itself, and we have a new name it can use. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Mipso and Neverwoz. And more!