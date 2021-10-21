Great Video: How Does Your Optical Mouse Work?

YouTube

Excuse me while I totally geek out on this amazing video that goes into more detail than I’ve ever seen on the software and hardware inside a computer mouse, with terrific graphics.

You’ve probably used a mouse today. But do you know how it works?

Check out pcbway.com for all kinds of PCBs, easy ordering, and quick delivery. Take a look at their PCB Assembly, for an inexpensive population of the components on your PCBs.

In this video, we explore the different parts of a computer mouse and we’ll focus on the optical navigation system. Specifically, we’ll look at how exactly computer mice can track their movement on a mouse pad. Finally, we take a look at the difference between gaming mice and normal mice, and we explore DPI or dots per inch and how different mice have different amounts of DPI.

Do you want to support in-depth engineering and technology education? Support us on

patreon.com

Or Join us on YouTube Memberships:

youtube.com

Website: www.branch.education

Animation & Modeling: Mike Radjabov

Modeling: Prakash Kakadiya

Script: Teddy Tablante

Twitter: @teddytablante

Voice Over- Phil Lee

Table of Contents:

00:00 - Inside of a Computer Mouse

00:43 - Image Sensor

03:16 - Cross-Correlation Algorithm

05:42 - Gaming Mice vs Normal Mice

06:50 - What exactly is DPI or Dots Per inch?

07:43 - How do we reach 25,000 DPI?

09:29 - Specs of different computer mice

10:39 - PCBWay Sponsored Segment

11:23 - Outro

Key Branches from this video are: Printed Circuit Boards, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Scroll Wheel, Bluetooth

Erratum:

Animation built using Blender 2.90.1 blender.org

Post with Adobe Premiere Pro

Internet References:

Logitech MX Master 3 Teardown offers an Intriguing look at its new scroll wheel

theverge.com

blog.bolt.io

Fixing the Logitech MX Master Scroll Wheel

toemat.com

Details of the Image Sensor

pixart.com

Inside the Omron D2FC-F-7N Microswitch

gonnalearn.com

What is Mouse DPI? Does DPI Matter?

xahlee.info

Logitech Mouse Review. Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse. Packaging and Equipment

playfmrussia.ru

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Review: Lefties Bestie, Righties’ Meh-stie

tomshardware.com

Wikipedia contributors. “Computer Mouse” , Interpolation Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, Visited October, 2021

Music Credits

Kindred

#ComputerMouse #HowItWorks #Mouse