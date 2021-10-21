Great Video: How Does Your Optical Mouse Work?
Excuse me while I totally geek out on this amazing video that goes into more detail than I’ve ever seen on the software and hardware inside a computer mouse, with terrific graphics.
You’ve probably used a mouse today. But do you know how it works?
Check out pcbway.com for all kinds of PCBs, easy ordering, and quick delivery. Take a look at their PCB Assembly, for an inexpensive population of the components on your PCBs.
In this video, we explore the different parts of a computer mouse and we’ll focus on the optical navigation system. Specifically, we’ll look at how exactly computer mice can track their movement on a mouse pad. Finally, we take a look at the difference between gaming mice and normal mice, and we explore DPI or dots per inch and how different mice have different amounts of DPI.
Do you want to support in-depth engineering and technology education? Support us on
patreon.com
Or Join us on YouTube Memberships:
youtube.com
Website: www.branch.education
Animation & Modeling: Mike Radjabov
Modeling: Prakash Kakadiya
Script: Teddy Tablante
Twitter: @teddytablante
Voice Over- Phil Lee
Table of Contents:
00:00 - Inside of a Computer Mouse
00:43 - Image Sensor
03:16 - Cross-Correlation Algorithm
05:42 - Gaming Mice vs Normal Mice
06:50 - What exactly is DPI or Dots Per inch?
07:43 - How do we reach 25,000 DPI?
09:29 - Specs of different computer mice
10:39 - PCBWay Sponsored Segment
11:23 - Outro
Key Branches from this video are: Printed Circuit Boards, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Scroll Wheel, Bluetooth
Erratum:
Animation built using Blender 2.90.1 blender.org
Post with Adobe Premiere Pro
Internet References:
Logitech MX Master 3 Teardown offers an Intriguing look at its new scroll wheel
theverge.com
Fixing the Logitech MX Master Scroll Wheel
toemat.com
Details of the Image Sensor
pixart.com
Inside the Omron D2FC-F-7N Microswitch
gonnalearn.com
What is Mouse DPI? Does DPI Matter?
xahlee.info
Logitech Mouse Review. Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse. Packaging and Equipment
playfmrussia.ru
Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Review: Lefties Bestie, Righties’ Meh-stie
tomshardware.com
Wikipedia contributors. “Computer Mouse” , Interpolation Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, Visited October, 2021
Music Credits
Kindred