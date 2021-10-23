Some Mighty Fancy Bluegrass Picking From Billy Strings and Band on Austin City Limits: “Red Daisy”

YouTube

Billy Strings performs “Red Daisy” on Austin City Limits. Sarah Jarosz / Billy Strings premieres October 23, 2021 on PBS. Watch live on your local station or stream later at pbs.org

About the Episode

Savor the boundary-pushing roots music of Grammy winners Sarah Jarosz and Billy Strings. Texas native Jarosz plays songs from her heralded LP World On the Ground. Midwesterner Strings performs tunes from his album Renewal.