Jon Batiste Cuts Loose on Austin City Limits: “Tell the Truth”

Wow. This is a universe away from Batiste’s Colbert gig. He just burns this one down.

Jon Batiste performs “Tell The Truth” on Austin City Limits. His episode premieres October 16, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

Rejoice in a high voltage hour with New Orleans-born R&B/jazz/gospel musician Jon Batiste. The Stephen Colbert bandleader performs songs from his album We Are, including “I Need You” and “Freedom.”