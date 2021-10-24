A Classic With Stellar Guitar Solos, by the Dukes of September: Hey Nineteen (Live)
THE DUKES OF SEPTEMBER a super group comprised of pop/rock/R&B icons Donald Fagen (Steely Dan), Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) and Boz Scaggs release Live on DVD and Blu Ray to coincide with its PBS debut airing on Great Performances.
Filmed in November of 2012, It features the Dukes of Septembers dynamic rock and soul revue with not only showcasing their well-known hits such as Reelin in the Years, Lido Shuffle and Takin it to the Streets , but also forays into rock and R&B gems such as Sweet Soul Music and Love T.K.O.
Says the Hollywood Reporter: If this be minstrelsy, it s a pretty classy and irresistible version of it.
Listing of Musical Performances:
People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul
Whos That Lady?
Sweet Soul Music
I Keep Forgettin
Kid Charlegmagne
The Same Thing
Miss Sun
You Can Never Tell
What A Fool Believes
Hey Nineteen
Love T.K.O.
Peg
Lowdown
Takin It To The Streets
Reelin In The Years
Lido Shuffle
Pretzel Logic
Them Changes
