A Classic With Stellar Guitar Solos, by the Dukes of September: Hey Nineteen (Live)

THE DUKES OF SEPTEMBER a super group comprised of pop/rock/R&B icons Donald Fagen (Steely Dan), Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) and Boz Scaggs release Live on DVD and Blu Ray to coincide with its PBS debut airing on Great Performances.

Filmed in November of 2012, It features the Dukes of Septembers dynamic rock and soul revue with not only showcasing their well-known hits such as Reelin in the Years, Lido Shuffle and Takin it to the Streets , but also forays into rock and R&B gems such as Sweet Soul Music and Love T.K.O.

Says the Hollywood Reporter: If this be minstrelsy, it s a pretty classy and irresistible version of it.

Listing of Musical Performances:

People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul

Whos That Lady?

Sweet Soul Music

I Keep Forgettin

Kid Charlegmagne

The Same Thing

Miss Sun

You Can Never Tell

What A Fool Believes

Hey Nineteen

Love T.K.O.

Peg

Lowdown

Takin It To The Streets

Reelin In The Years

Lido Shuffle

Pretzel Logic

Them Changes

