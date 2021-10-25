The Oscar Peterson Quartet Featuring Joe Pass, Live in Japan 1987
This whole concert is excellent, but I’ve queued up the video to start at Joe Pass’s solo jam because it’s simply incredible. Without a pick. One of the greatest ever.
Cool Walk 0:00
I Can’t Get Started 6:28
Come Sunday 11:52
Reunion Blues 16:56
If You Only Knew 23:40
Sushi Blues 30:57
Blues Etude 38:21
Musicians:
Oscar Peterson - piano;
Joe Pass - guitar;
Martin Drew - drums;
David Young - bass;
Recorded “Live” at Kan-I Hoken Hall, Tokyo, Japan. (1987)