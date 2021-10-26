Some More News: Havana Syndrome, Weed Candy, and More Spooky Stories to Not Be Afraid Of
Hi. In today’s spooktacular episode, we explore the scariest stories coming out of social media and how they’re not scary at all. Also, tricks! And treats!
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Tom Reimann @startthemachine. Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco.
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
0:42 - Halloweed Kills
9:12 - Cops and Fentanyl
19:57 - Socialist Microwave Lasers
29:21 - The Great White Nope
33:29 - Secession
38:43 - A.I. Is Going To Kill Us All
