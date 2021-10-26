The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Big Short
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Big Short — [Explicit Language] Ted Lasso and living on the edge. Bad news for Trump is good news for democracy. Trump’s social media platform might need to be rebuilt from scratch. Trump theft. Investors are already shorting Trump’s media stock. Don’t say anything mean about Trump on Trump’s free speech platform. The Rolling Stone bombshell about congressional co-conspirators during the insurrection. Cowards refuse to accept responsibility. The insurrection war room. Big Back Better is close to passage. Congressional negotiations. With Buzz Burbank and music by Rod Fritz and Rebel Queens. And more!