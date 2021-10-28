The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Form of the Destructor
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Form Of The Destructor — [Explicit Content] Happy Halloween! Jody as Lily Munster and the upcoming Addams Family and Munsters movies. Mitt Romney’s and Kyrsten Sinema’s Ted Lasso bit. More great news on Trump’s next failed business. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stupid, stupid investment. More bad news for Trump on his Twitter lawsuit. Tucker Carlson’s new special defends white supremacists. Senate Democrats agree on a Build Back Better framework. Cenk and progressives want to kill the bill again. More duct-tape for man-babies, please. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Jesse Terry and Blame It On Rebekkah. And more!