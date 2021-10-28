At Last, New Music From Midnight Oil: “Rising Seas”
Midnight Oil – Rising Seas (Official Video)
Production Company: Hype Republic
Director: Cameron March
Executive Producer: Macario De Souza
Producers: Michaela Le / Macario De Souza
DOP: Sean Ryan
1st AD: Murray Robertson
1st AC: Nicholas Jackson
2nd AC: Rebecca Wilson
Gaffer: Steve Schofield
Grip: Damian Heckendorf
Production Assistant/Assistant Editor: Jarred Lammiman
Best Boy: Alan Fraser
Wardrobe: Simone Turnbull
HMU: Lisa Fulginiti
Featuring footage courtesy of Greenpeace greenpeace.org.au
Lyrics
Rising Seas
(Written by Jim Moginie)
Every child put down your toys
And come inside to sleep
We have to look you in the eye and say we sold you cheap
Let’s confess we did not act
With serious urgency
So open up the floodgates
To the rising seas
Temperature rising
Climate denying
Fever is gripping
Nobody’s listening
Lustre is fading
Because nobody’s trading
Wall Street is jumping
Still the music keeps pumping
If you can’t decide
Between wrong and right
If you can’t see through
All that you hold true
Queen of the firmament
Lord of all beneath
Masters of the universe
We’re all refugees
And in many countries they adore celebrities
Open up the floodgates
To the rising seas
Dinosaur stories
Reliving past glories
Lusting for gold
F-f-fishing for souls
They said it was coming
We knew it was a-coming
If you lift your game
Put your toys away
Well it looks like rain
On that western plain
Queen of the firmament
Lord of all beneath
Masters of the universe
We’re all refugees
And in many countries they adore celebrities
Open up the floodgates
To the rising seas
