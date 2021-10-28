At Last, New Music From Midnight Oil: “Rising Seas”

YouTube

Midnight Oil – Rising Seas (Official Video)



Production Company: Hype Republic

Director: Cameron March

Executive Producer: Macario De Souza

Producers: Michaela Le / Macario De Souza

DOP: Sean Ryan

1st AD: Murray Robertson

1st AC: Nicholas Jackson

2nd AC: Rebecca Wilson

Gaffer: Steve Schofield

Grip: Damian Heckendorf

Production Assistant/Assistant Editor: Jarred Lammiman

Best Boy: Alan Fraser

Wardrobe: Simone Turnbull

HMU: Lisa Fulginiti

Featuring footage courtesy of Greenpeace greenpeace.org.au

Lyrics



Rising Seas

(Written by Jim Moginie)



Every child put down your toys

And come inside to sleep

We have to look you in the eye and say we sold you cheap

Let’s confess we did not act

With serious urgency

So open up the floodgates

To the rising seas



Temperature rising

Climate denying

Fever is gripping

Nobody’s listening

Lustre is fading

Because nobody’s trading

Wall Street is jumping

Still the music keeps pumping

If you can’t decide

Between wrong and right

If you can’t see through

All that you hold true

Queen of the firmament

Lord of all beneath

Masters of the universe

We’re all refugees

And in many countries they adore celebrities

Open up the floodgates

To the rising seas



Dinosaur stories

Reliving past glories

Lusting for gold

F-f-fishing for souls

They said it was coming

We knew it was a-coming



If you lift your game

Put your toys away

Well it looks like rain

On that western plain



Queen of the firmament

Lord of all beneath

Masters of the universe

We’re all refugees

And in many countries they adore celebrities

Open up the floodgates

To the rising seas



