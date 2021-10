A Stabby New Jam From Spoon: “The Hardest Cut”

YouTube

A great new song with an unexpectedly stabby video, appropriate for the season.

‘The Hardest Cut’ comes from Spoon’s forthcoming album, ‘Lucifer on the Sofa,’ out Feb. 11. Pre-order/save the album now: spoon.ffm.to Stream or download ‘The Hardest Cut:’ spoon.ffm.to



Editor: Nick Pezzillo

Colorist: Ben Federman

Audio designer: Grant Eppley

Cast

Rosa: Laurie Deziel

Gangster: Jonathan Quinn Hines

Gangster: Mario Ponce

Crowd Member: Kelly Ann Barrett

Crowd Member: Dawna Lee Heising

Crowd Member: Joseph Lopez

Crowd Member: Luis Espinosa

Crowd Member: Leo Claude

Crowd Member: Sheila Essley Bunny Daniels

Crowd Member: Angel G. Rivera

Crowd Member: Kateryna Olinichenko

Crowd Member: Christopher Nguyen



Lyrics:

YOU TOOK OFF IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

BUT BEFORE YOU DID

GOT YOUR HAIR COMBED RIGHT

THE NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH KNOWS THE SCORE

AND THEY’RE KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR

LET EM KNOCK SOME MORE

THEY’RE SAYING YOU NEED A LITTLE PROTECTION

BUT FOLLOWING THE LEADER

GONNA TURN YOU OFF THE RELIGION



IT’S COMING DOWN

THE HARDEST CUT

WORLD WARS IN YOUR MIND

LONG DAY INTO NIGHT

THE HARDEST CUT

WE LIVE ON A KNIFE

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT IS THE HARDEST CUT



I TOOK OFF IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

BUT BEFORE I DID

GOT MY AFFAIRS IN ORDER AND MY BOOTS ON

THE HALLELUJAH CHOIR NEEDS THE SCORE

AND THEY’RE KNOCKING AT MY DOOR

LET EM KNOCK SOME MORE

THEY’LL SAY I NEED A LITTLE DIRECTION

BUT FOLLOWING THE LEADER

GONNA TURN ME OFF THE RELIGION



IT’S COMING DOWN

THE HARDEST CUT

WORLD WARS IN MY MIND

LONG DAY INTO NIGHT

THE HARDEST CUT

WE LIVE ON A KNIFE

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT IS THE HARDEST CUT



IT’S COMING DOWN

THE HARDEST CUT

WORLD WARS IN MY MIND

LONG DAY INTO NIGHT

THE HARDEST CUT

WHO’S TAKING THE KNIFE

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT COME NOW

HERE IT IS THE HARDEST CUT



