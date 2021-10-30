 

Jackson Browne Live in Studio: “A Child in These Hills”

112
Music • Views: 1,843

Jackson Browne performs “A Child in These Hills” live in the studio with Greg Leisz, Val McCallum, Jeff Young, Bob Glaub, and Mauricio Lewak for the 2021 Dream Concert.

All proceeds from the Dream Concert are added to the Native American Scholarship Fund in an ongoing commitment to bring awareness, tuition assistance, and support for Indigenous students. The Native American Scholarship Fund also supports Indigenous artists, activists, and scholars to share their heritage and experiences at Verde Valley School. Click here to learn more vvsaz.org

From Jackson’s self-titled debut album. Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith

LYRICS:
I am a child in these hills
I am away, I am alone
I am a child in these hills
And looking for water
And looking for life

Who will show me the river
And ask me my name
Is there nobody here who will do that
Well, I have come to these hills
I will come to the river
As I choose to be gone
From the house of my father
I am a child in these hills
I am a child

Chased from the gates of the city
Where no one had touched me
I am away, I am alone
I am a child in these hills
And looking for water
And looking for life

Who will show me the river
And ask me my name
Is there nobody here who’ll do that
Well I have come to these hills
I will come to the river
As I choose to be gone
From the house of my father
I am a child in these hills
I am a child

Written by Jackson Browne
Open Window Music, ASCAP / Criterion Music, ASCAP

Open Window Music administrated by Drive Music Publishing
Criterion Music administrated by Universal Music Publishing

