Jackson Browne Live in Studio: “A Child in These Hills”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “A Child in These Hills” live in the studio with Greg Leisz, Val McCallum, Jeff Young, Bob Glaub, and Mauricio Lewak for the 2021 Dream Concert.

All proceeds from the Dream Concert are added to the Native American Scholarship Fund in an ongoing commitment to bring awareness, tuition assistance, and support for Indigenous students. The Native American Scholarship Fund also supports Indigenous artists, activists, and scholars to share their heritage and experiences at Verde Valley School. Click here to learn more vvsaz.org

From Jackson’s self-titled debut album. Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co

Filmed, recorded, and mixed by Kevin Smith

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne YouTube channel: youtube.com



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

TikTok tiktok.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com



Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #LivePerformance #BenefitConcert

LYRICS:

I am a child in these hills

I am away, I am alone

I am a child in these hills

And looking for water

And looking for life

Who will show me the river

And ask me my name

Is there nobody here who will do that

Well, I have come to these hills

I will come to the river

As I choose to be gone

From the house of my father

I am a child in these hills

I am a child

Chased from the gates of the city

Where no one had touched me

I am away, I am alone

I am a child in these hills

And looking for water

And looking for life

Who will show me the river

And ask me my name

Is there nobody here who’ll do that

Well I have come to these hills

I will come to the river

As I choose to be gone

From the house of my father

I am a child in these hills

I am a child

Written by Jackson Browne

Open Window Music, ASCAP / Criterion Music, ASCAP

Open Window Music administrated by Drive Music Publishing

Criterion Music administrated by Universal Music Publishing