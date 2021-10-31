Bob Schneider (Full LIVE Performance and Interview) - Austin City Limits Radio

YouTube

WATCH Tuesday 8/31 at 12pm: Bob Schneider stopped by our Dell Music Lounge to perform “Thor”, “Boys You Like”, “American Jesus”, and “The Band Played On” as well as chat with Andy Langer about his new album, In A Roomful Of Blood With A Sleeping Tiger. Thanks to Dell Technologies, Lone River Ranch Water and Rambler

Video: Dylan Childs

Audio: Bill Johnson