Bob Schneider (Full LIVE Performance and Interview) - Austin City Limits Radio
WATCH Tuesday 8/31 at 12pm: Bob Schneider stopped by our Dell Music Lounge to perform “Thor”, “Boys You Like”, “American Jesus”, and “The Band Played On” as well as chat with Andy Langer about his new album, In A Roomful Of Blood With A Sleeping Tiger. Thanks to Dell Technologies, Lone River Ranch Water and Rambler
Subscribe to our channel for live band performances, artist interviews and more!
************************************************************************
Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for more details on concerts, free ticket offers, and more
acl-radio.com
facebook.com
facebook.com
twitter.com
instagram.com
************************************************************************
Video: Dylan Childs
Audio: Bill Johnson